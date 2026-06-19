Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Giants On June 19

Stowers is hitting for a .226 BA, .308 OBP and .411 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 23 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) against the Phillies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

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