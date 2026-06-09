Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Diamondbacks On June 9

Stowers is hitting for a .214 BA, .292 OBP and .365 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 18 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

The Diamondbacks are sending Zac Gallen (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.