Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Diamondbacks On June 11

Stowers is hitting for a .216 BA, .294 OBP and .383 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 19 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.