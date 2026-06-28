Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 28

Stowers is hitting for a .230 BA, .320 OBP and .424 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 25 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (5-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.