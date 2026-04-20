Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Cardinals On April 20

Stowers had a .288 BA, .368 OBP and .544 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .912 and he scored 61 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 73 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Brewers.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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