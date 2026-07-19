Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On July 19

Stowers is hitting for a .232 BA, .314 OBP and .442 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 36 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Robert Gasser (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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