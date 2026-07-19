Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On July 19
Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .232 BA, .314 OBP and .442 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 36 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
The Brewers will send Robert Gasser (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.