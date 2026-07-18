Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Brewers On July 18

Stowers is hitting for a .235 BA, .318 OBP and .449 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 36 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (4-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

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