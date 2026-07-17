Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Brewers On July 17
Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, July 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .239 BA, .322 OBP and .455 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 36 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last action (on July 12 against the Guardians) he went 0 for 2.
Logan Henderson gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.