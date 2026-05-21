Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Braves On May 21

Stowers is hitting for a .216 BA, .321 OBP and .299 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 13 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against the Braves.

Spencer Strider (1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.