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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Braves On May 18

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will face the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .209 BA, .308 OBP and .286 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 11 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Rays.

JR Ritchie gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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