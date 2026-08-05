Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Braves On Aug. 5

Stowers is hitting for a .235 BA, .321 OBP and .458 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 42 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (7-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.