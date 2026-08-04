Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Braves On Aug. 4

Stowers is hitting for a .234 BA, .319 OBP and .459 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 42 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Grant Holmes (6-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.