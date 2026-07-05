Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Athletics On July 5

Stowers is hitting for a .247 BA, .335 OBP and .470 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 35 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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