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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Athletics On July 4

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .243 BA, .330 OBP and .457 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 33 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 4-for-5) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (5-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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