Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Athletics On July 3

Stowers is hitting for a .231 BA, .321 OBP and .424 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 30 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jack Perkins makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.