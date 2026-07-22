Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 22

Stowers is hitting for a .233 BA, .316 OBP and .438 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 36 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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