Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 22
Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .233 BA, .316 OBP and .438 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 36 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.