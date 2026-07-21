Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Astros On July 21

Stowers is hitting for a .230 BA, .315 OBP and .435 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 36 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai (5-4 with a 6.06 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.