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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Angels On Aug. 9

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at loanDepot park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .239 BA, .325 OBP and .455 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 43 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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