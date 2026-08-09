Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Angels On Aug. 9

Stowers is hitting for a .239 BA, .325 OBP and .455 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 43 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.

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