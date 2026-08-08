Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Angels On Aug. 8

Stowers is hitting for a .241 BA, .326 OBP and .459 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 43 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Walbert Urena (7-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 99 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.