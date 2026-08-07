Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Angels On Aug. 7
Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will take on the Los Angeles Angels at loanDepot park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .232 BA, .317 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 43 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
George Klassen (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.