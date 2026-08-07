Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Angels On Aug. 7

Stowers is hitting for a .232 BA, .317 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 43 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

George Klassen (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start of the season.

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