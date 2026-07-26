Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Yankees On July 26

Schwarber is hitting for a .251 BA, .362 OBP and .549 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

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