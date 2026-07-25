Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Yankees On July 25

Schwarber is hitting for a .248 BA, .361 OBP and .547 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (3-7 with a 4.40 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

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