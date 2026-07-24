Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Yankees On July 24

Schwarber is hitting for a .248 BA, .362 OBP and .547 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Cam Schlittler (9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season.

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