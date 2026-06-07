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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against White Sox On June 7

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .241 BA, .358 OBP and .586 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (18th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Tyler Gilbert gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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