Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On White Sox On June 5

Schwarber is hitting for a .233 BA, .352 OBP and .592 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Anthony Kay (5-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.

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