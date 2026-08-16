Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 16

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .368 OBP and .538 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 37 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Twins.

Dean Kremer gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.