Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Twins On Aug. 15

Schwarber is hitting for a .250 BA, .371 OBP and .544 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 37 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (20th in MLB). In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.79 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

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