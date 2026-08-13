Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Twins On Aug. 13

Schwarber is hitting for a .248 BA, .371 OBP and .532 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.