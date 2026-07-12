Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Tigers On July 12

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .367 OBP and .562 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (5-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

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