Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Tigers On July 11

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .368 OBP and .566 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.

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