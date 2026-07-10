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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Tigers On July 10

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +215 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .254 BA, .369 OBP and .571 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (19th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jack Flaherty (2-8) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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