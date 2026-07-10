Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Tigers On July 10

Schwarber is hitting for a .254 BA, .369 OBP and .571 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (19th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jack Flaherty (2-8) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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