Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Royals On July 5

Schwarber is hitting for a .256 BA, .371 OBP and .572 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (3-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

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