Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Royals On July 4

Schwarber is hitting for a .250 BA, .365 OBP and .570 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (18th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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