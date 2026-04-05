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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Rockies On April 5

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +172 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .207 BA, .378 OBP and .586 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .965 and he has scored four runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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