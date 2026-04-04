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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Rockies On April 4

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .200 BA, .375 OBP and .600 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .975 and he has scored four runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in five runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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