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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Rockies On April 3

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +172 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .182 BA, .333 OBP and .500 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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