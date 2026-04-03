Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Rockies On April 3

Schwarber is hitting for a .182 BA, .333 OBP and .500 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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