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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Reds On May 20

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +172 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .230 BA, .357 OBP and .624 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (6th in MLB). He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Pirates.

The Reds are sending Andrew Abbott (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.21 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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