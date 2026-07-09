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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Reds On July 9

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +130 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .254 BA, .370 OBP and .575 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (19th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (3-8) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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