Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Reds On July 9

Schwarber is hitting for a .254 BA, .370 OBP and .575 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (19th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (3-8) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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