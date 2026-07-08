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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Reds On July 8

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .255 BA, .370 OBP and .570 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Reds.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (10-1) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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