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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Reds On July 7

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +186 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .369 OBP and .561 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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