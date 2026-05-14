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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Red Sox On May 14

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .226 BA, .359 OBP and .604 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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