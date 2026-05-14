Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Red Sox On May 14

Schwarber is hitting for a .226 BA, .359 OBP and .604 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

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