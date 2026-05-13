Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Red Sox On May 13

Schwarber is hitting for a .229 BA, .356 OBP and .611 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .968, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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