Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Red Sox On May 12

Schwarber is hitting for a .227 BA, .353 OBP and .597 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Rockies.

The Red Sox have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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