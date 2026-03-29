FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Rangers On March 29

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber had a .240 BA, .365 OBP and .563 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .928, which ranked 5th in MLB, and he scored 111 runs. In 724 plate appearances, he hit 56 home runs (2nd in MLB) and drove in 132 runs (1st in MLB). Schwarber recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News