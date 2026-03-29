Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Rangers On March 29

Schwarber had a .240 BA, .365 OBP and .563 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .928, which ranked 5th in MLB, and he scored 111 runs. In 724 plate appearances, he hit 56 home runs (2nd in MLB) and drove in 132 runs (1st in MLB). Schwarber recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

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