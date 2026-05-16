Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Pirates On May 16

Schwarber is hitting for a .237 BA, .365 OBP and .645 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (5th in MLB). He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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