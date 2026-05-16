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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Pirates On May 16

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +225 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .237 BA, .365 OBP and .645 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (5th in MLB). He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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