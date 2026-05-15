Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Pirates On May 15

Schwarber is hitting for a .226 BA, .355 OBP and .610 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .965, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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