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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Pirates On May 15

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .226 BA, .355 OBP and .610 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .965, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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