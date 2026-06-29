Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Pirates On June 29

Schwarber is hitting for a .256 BA, .371 OBP and .591 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .962, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (14th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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