Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Pirates On July 2

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .367 OBP and .575 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .942, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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