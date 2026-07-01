Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Pirates On July 1

Schwarber is hitting for a .256 BA, .369 OBP and .583 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (14th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

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