Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Padres On June 4

Schwarber is hitting for a .233 BA, .351 OBP and .598 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .950, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and six strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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