FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Padres On June 4

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .233 BA, .351 OBP and .598 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .950, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and six strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News